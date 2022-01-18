$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post $139.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Orion Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

ORN opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

