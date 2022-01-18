$147.91 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $147.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $642.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $691.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

