$15.07 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $15.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

