$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $163.86 million. Switch posted sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,000 shares of company stock worth $21,148,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

