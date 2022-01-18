17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YQ opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

