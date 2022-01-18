$181.21 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report sales of $181.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.83 million to $182.39 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $717.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $726.35 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $15,688,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

