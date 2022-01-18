1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TGIFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

