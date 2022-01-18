1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.78

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

