$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings per share of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.60. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,680. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $159.68 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.