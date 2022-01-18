$2.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $2.95. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.