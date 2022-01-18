$2.94 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.60. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.22 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

CPE stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. 2,057,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,303. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.