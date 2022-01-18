$208.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $208.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.60 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $808.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $888.54 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $260,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,287 shares of company stock worth $1,961,491 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.