$247.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report sales of $247.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.32 million to $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $862.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $866.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $911.43 million, with estimates ranging from $899.82 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 28.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

