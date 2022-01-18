$25.19 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce $25.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $24.18 million. ReneSola posted sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

