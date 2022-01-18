$3.24 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.29. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $340.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day moving average is $333.48. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.19 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.