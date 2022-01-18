$3.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.76. 7,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,930. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 132.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

