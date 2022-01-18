301,524 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,241,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

