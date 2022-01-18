$309.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.90 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. Medpace has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

