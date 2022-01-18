$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $31.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $107.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

