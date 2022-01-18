$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to report $32.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $116.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $116.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.40 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEAV. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

