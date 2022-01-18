371,115 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 286,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 180,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

