384,016 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 384,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 946,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 54.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 787,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 277,205 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

