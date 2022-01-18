$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $39.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $39.63 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $999.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

