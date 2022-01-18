3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

