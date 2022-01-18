$4.12 EPS Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Amgen reported earnings of $3.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,290. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

