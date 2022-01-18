$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

INFI stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

