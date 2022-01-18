$451.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $451.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.65 million to $499.08 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

PAAS opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

