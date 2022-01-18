4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. 1,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

4imprint Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

4imprint Group Plc engages in the provision of promotional products. It offers custom printed merchandise for advertising purposes. The company was founded on November 23, 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

