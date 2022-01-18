$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SYRS opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 456,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

