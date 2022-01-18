504,852 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NYSE:LC opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.