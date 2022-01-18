51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 3.3% Higher

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 5,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

