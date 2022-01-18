$524.29 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $524.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.57 million. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

NVAX stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

