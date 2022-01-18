559,301 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

