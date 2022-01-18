$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post sales of $595.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.50 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

