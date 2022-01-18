$6.49 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings of $6.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $18.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $91,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.