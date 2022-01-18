888 (LON:888) Given New GBX 545 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.41) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.50 ($7.54).

888 opened at GBX 263.92 ($3.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.56. The company has a market capitalization of £983.80 million and a PE ratio of 82.88. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 259 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

