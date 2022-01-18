8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $599,328.90 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $599,328.90 and approximately $147,079.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002881 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004723 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

