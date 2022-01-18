$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will announce sales of $92.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

LVLU stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

