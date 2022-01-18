$97.92 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $97.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.72 million and the lowest is $96.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $387.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FCF stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.