$98.69 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $98.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.37 million to $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $416.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MBIN stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

