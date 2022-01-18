$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.36 million to $100.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

OPFI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.