a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.12

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 6614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

AKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

