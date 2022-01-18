A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. 867,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,664. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.