AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AAON by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAON by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AAON by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AAON by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

AAON traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 180,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

