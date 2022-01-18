Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

