Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.