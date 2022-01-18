Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00.

1/11/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company reported the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. It reported robust growth in key metrics from the pre-pandemic levels. A robust back-to-school season contributed to the company’s upbeat performance. Lower promotions and markdowns, efficient expense management, and strategic investments across marketing, technology and fulfillment aided results. The company issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view. However, it expects higher operating expense in the fiscal fourth quarter due to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in the days ahead. As a result, it slashed fiscal fourth quarter sales view on a two-year basis.”

1/11/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

11/24/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ANF stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

