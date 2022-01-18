Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 617,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $407.74 million, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.