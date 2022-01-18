Abyss Price Hits $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $344,712.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

