accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading Up 0.3%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

Accesso Technology Group plc, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The firm operates through Ticketing and Distribution and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.